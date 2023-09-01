Kuwaiti Volunteers Distribute Schoolbags To Needy Students

KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti volunteers have distributed schoolbags and stationery to hundreds of students from limited income families ahead of the forthcoming scholastic year. The benefiting students belonged to 244 families. The charitable work was coordinated by the voluntary teams "manarat ghadeer" and "batsa," along with the societies "namaa al-khairiah" and "tanmiah al-khairiah." (end) slm.rk

