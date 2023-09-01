Kuwaiti Al-Jassem Wins Membership In Cmte Of Int'l Equestrian Union

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Equestrian Federation declared on Friday that Walid Al-Jassem, a member of the Asian Equestrian Federation, has been elected a member of the nominations committee of the International Equestrian Federation, representing the seventh regional group that includes Arab states.
The union said in a statement that Al-Jassem won the membership in online ballot after strong competition with the Lebanese nominee, Karim Badaro. Al-Jassem won ten votes while his foe garnered eight.
In remarks to KUNA, Al-Jassem said the winning of the four-year membership depicted Kuwait's excellent record in this particular sport. (end)
