Nashville's Ab Block Party Adds Chef Star Maye, Reveals Details Of Labor Day Festival

The Sept. 4 event includes food by acclaimed Chef Star Maye in addition to its day of music led by headliner Joy Oladokun and comedians led by Joshua Black.

