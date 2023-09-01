Ecommerce Agency Emiquent Nominated For Prestigious Sme Southern Enterprise Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
London's Emiquent nominated for SME Southern Enterprise Awards recognising excellence in ecommerce SEO, content marketing and digital strategy. This nomination reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team in delivering results-driven solutions for our ecommerce clients.” - Daniel Lee, Founder of EmiquentLONDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Emiquent , a leading ecommerce SEO and content marketing agency, has been nominated for the SME Southern Enterprise Awards 2023. Presented annually by SME News, the awards recognise outstanding small and medium-sized enterprises in the South of England.
"We are incredibly honoured to be nominated for the SME Southern Enterprise Awards 2023," said Daniel Lee, Founder of Emiquent. "This nomination reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team in delivering results-driven solutions for our ecommerce clients. It motivatesto continue setting high standards in the industry. We thank SME News for this prestigiacknowledgement, and especially our clients for making this achievement possible."
The nomination comes at an exciting time for Emiquent, which aims to support the South's thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem with innovative ecommerce services. As the region continues robust economic expansion, Emiquent strives to actively contribute through excellence in ecommerce SEO, content marketing and digital strategy.
Emiquent looks forward to the results of the SME Southern Enterprise Awards 2023 this year. The company extends its deepest gratitude to SME News for the honour of this nomination, and to its clients for their ongoing partnership.
About SME Southern Enterprise Awards
The SME Southern Enterprise Awards celebrates businesses of all sizes that are driving economic growth in the South of England. Now in its sixth year, the awards provide an opportunity for companies to gain recognition for their achievements across diverse industries.
