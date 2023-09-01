See When Taxes Can Be Filed In 2024: Get An Early Start On Tax Filing

See When Taxes Can Be Filed

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, US, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Tax season is fast approaching, and individuals and businesses alike are eager to understand when they can file their taxes in 2024.

To ensure a smooth and stress-free tax season, staying informed about key dates and essential tips is crucial.

Key Highlights for When Taxes Can Be Filed in 2024: Important Dates and Tips

Filing Start Date: The filing season for 2024 is set to kick off on January 18th, 2024. Taxpayers can start submitting their returns on this date. Getting organized well in advance is essential to avoid any last-minute hassles.

E-filing vs. Paper Filing: The IRS encourages electronic filing (e-filing) as it is faster, more accurate, and generally results in quicker refunds. In 2024, e-filing remains a convenient option for both individuals and businesses.

Refund Expectations: Taxpayers can anticipate receiving their refunds within 21 days of e-filing. To expedite this process, opt for direct deposit to your bank account.

Tax Credits: Get familiar with available tax credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC). These credits can significantly reduce tax liability and potentially result in a refund.

Record Keeping: Maintain organized records of all financial transactions and relevant documentation, such as W-2s, 1099s, and receipts. This will help ensure accurate reporting and reduce the risk of audits.

Tax Professionals: Consider consulting a tax professional or using reputable tax software for complex returns. They can provide valuable guidance and help maximize deductions.

Avoid Scams: Be cautiof phishing emails and fraudulent schemes targeting taxpayers. The IRS does not initiate contact through email, text messages, or social media, so be wary of unsolicited communications.

State Tax Deadlines: Don't forget about state taxes, as each state may have its own filing deadlines and requirements. Check with state tax authorities and website for specific details.

Early Tax Filing: Start preparing tax documents early to minimize stress and errors. Waiting until the last minute can lead to mistakes and missed deductions.

Extension Deadline: If additional time is needed to file a tax return, remember to file for an extension by April 15th, 2024. This extension will grant until October 15th, 2024, to file taxes without incurring late filing penalties.

In summary, understanding the key dates and tips for filing taxes in 2024 is crucial for a successful tax season. By staying organized, utilizing available resources, and staying vigilant against potential scams, taxpayers can confidently navigate the process.

For additional information and updates, visit

Visiton social media:

