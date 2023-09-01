Kerala Resident Near Dh100 Million Win And Emirates Draw Offers 2+ Kg Gold Prizes

Emirates Draw continues to bring forth new winners and larger prizes each passing week. Last weekend marked another thrilling episode when Rijo Thomas Jose from Kerala, narrowly missed the Dh100 million by just one number. Instead, he claimed the second prize of Dh250,000 in the MEGA7 main draw. But the story doesn't end here - Emirates Draw has something more in store. Participants now have a unique opportunity to win over 2kg of gold and the best part is, it's completely free.

In the middle of all this excitement is Rijo Thomas Jose, who still cannot believe he has won Dh250,000. "I got to know about my win through email and could not believe my eyes that I won such a big amount!" Rijo, a 37-year-old entrepreneur running his family's educational institute business in India.

"Running educational institutions can be very tough, but I am really proud that our colleges help students follow their dreams," he added.

Rijo has been participating in Emirates Draw for over a year, and his dream is to win the Dh100 million grand prize. He shares, "If I ever win that grand prize, I want to help students whose parents can't afford to send them to good schools because of money problems."

His goal is to support them in getting qualified and having the opportunity to succeed in life. His mission? To ensure they receive quality education and a promising future.

Echoing Rijo's selfless intentions, Emirates Draw continues to transform lives for a better tomorrow by offering exciting prizes.

Triple your winning opportunities and step into a golden tomorrow: Emirates Draw invites everyone to triple their winning opportunities with a single ticket. Whether you get tickets for EASY6 , FAST5 or MEGA7 , you are not just playing for the usual cash prizes in main and raffle draws, but also entering the gold raffle to win over 2kg of gold.

How to get in on the gold rush: Emirates Draw makes this festive season more amazing.

. Enter the gold raffle for free to win cash and over 2kg of gold.

. Buy EASY6 , FAST5 or MEGA7 tickets until September 3, 8:30 pm time.

. Gold raffle winners are selected fairly with a random number generator.

Gold and cash prize schedule: Three tiers of thrilling wins await!

. EASY6: September 1: 30 lucky winners to grab 15 grams of gold each.

. FAST5: September 2: 60 winners, 20 grams of gold each.

. MEGA7: September 3: A golden finale with 10 participants each receiving a staggering 50 grams.

Watch the upcoming games live on Emirates Draw's digital platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and their official website.

Want to win big? Book your numbers now! For details, call 800 7777 7777 , visit , or follow @emiratesdraw on social media.