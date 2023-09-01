Abdullah Bin Zayed Congratulates Tuggar On His Appointment As Nigeria's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, congratulated Yusuf Tuggar on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during a phone call.
During the conversation, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wished Tuggar success in his new mission, highlighting the distinguished relations between the two countries.
