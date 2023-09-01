Over 2.5 Million Deals Worth Aed136.4 Conducted On Dfm In Eight Month

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
DUBAI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) – In the first eight months of the year, 29 brokerage firms listed on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) conducted over 2.57 million deals on 80 billion shares worth AED 136.4 billion.
EFG Hermes emerged as best performer, dominating the lion's share of 17.9 percent (AED24.5 billion) of the brokers' total trades in the said period, followed by BHM Capital Financial Services with 16.4 percent (AED22.3 bn), Arqaam Securities with 10.8 percent (AED14.7 bn) and then Emirates NBD with 8.2 percent (AED11.8 bn).
