45,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Occupied Jerusalem: Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Al-AMosque, despite strict military measures imposed by Israeli Occupation authorities at the gates and entrances of the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.
The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem estimated that about 45,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa.
Local sources said that Israel deployed forces in the streets of the city and the vicinity of Al-AMosque, where they checked the ID cards of worshippers.
MENAFN01092023000063011010ID1106996976
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.