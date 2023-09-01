45,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem: Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Al-AMosque, despite strict military measures imposed by Israeli Occupation authorities at the gates and entrances of the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem estimated that about 45,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa.

Local sources said that Israel deployed forces in the streets of the city and the vicinity of Al-AMosque, where they checked the ID cards of worshippers.