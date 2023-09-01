Gbp/Jpy Forecast: Continues To Look To The Upside

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/JPY retreated marginally in Thursday's trading session, signaling slight hesitancy. Despite this, the overarching trend is likely to remain bullish. One cannot overlook the considerable interest rate gap between the British pound and the Japanese yen, with the Bank of Japan sustaining its expansive monetary policy. This divergence renders the market favorable for long-term bullish positions. In this context, it is prudent to buy on dips and concentrate on value-centric investment strategies. Technically, the support level at the ¥182 price point is robust. It had previously acted as a resistance level, and it is currently reinforced by the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) hovering in the vicinity. Given that the currency pair has maintained a significant uptrend, value opportunities are expected to be quickly seized. Unless there's a drop below the ¥182 mark, a bearish shift is unlikely. Even more definitively, a breach beneath the ¥180 level would be the sole trigger for adopting a selling strategy in this market.From the perspective of upward momentum, surpassing the ¥187 marker could catalyze substantial growth. The possibility of the British pound reaching the ¥190 level, and eventually extending towards the ¥200 level, is supported by current trends and market indicators. It is imperative to recognize this currency pair's sensitivity to global interest rates. Specifically, any interest rate escalation would diminish the yen's value, tamplifying the British pound's bullish momentum.The Market Has Reasons to Continue Going HigherAdditionally, the UK's ongoing inflation scenario cannot be disregarded. Although the inflation rate has moderated, it still exists and influences the currency market. The retention of this trade offers real, albeit fluctuating, returns, reinforcing its allure for investors. Ultimately, this is a market that continues to see more reasons to go higher than lower, but noise is expected.In the end, the market for the British pound against the Japanese yen is influenced by a complex interplay of factors. These include a significant interest rate disparity owing to Japan's monetary policy, robust technical support levels, and broader macroeconomic elements such as UK inflation. These variables collectively support a bullish posture for this currency pair, creating an environment where buying on dips and focusing on value could be profitable strategies. Given these market conditions, there is a strong basis to anticipate that the bullish trend will continue to dominate, barring any significant disruptions.
