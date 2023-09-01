Crude Oil Forecast: Sees An Upward Momentum In General

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
For West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil , Thursday's trading demonstrated a robust yet steady climb, even amidst clear market fluctuations. There's a strong rationale to believe that achieving the $85 level is within reach, thanks to a stabilizing support zone that has formed around the $80 price range. One of the technical phenomena attracting market attention is the anticipated crossover where the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is likely to surpass the 200-Day EMA . This is occurring alongside a bullish pennant pattern that has emerged in the market, reinforcing a positive sentiment for the near future. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started My interpretation of this situation could change under a few conditions. A drop below these critical moving averages, especially in the proximity of the $78 price range, would trigger a more cautiapproach. I hold the view that temporary market retractions will continue to engage investors who are scouting for value. Given the current dynamics, it's plausible to expect that these opportunities will be capitalized upon in the not-so-distant future.The Bullish Momentum is Likely to RemainSimultaneously, Brent Crude Oil also marked an upward swing in last Thursday's trading session, punctuated by a distinct breakout from a bullish flag configuration. Available market indicators lean towards not just exceeding the $85 mark but also a potential journey towards a higher price point of $87.50. This projection appears increasingly credible for several reasons. A major contributing factor is OPEC's ongoing efforts to scale back production. Another element is the influence wielded by the United States through its Strategic Petroleum Reserve replenishment strategy. The government's extensive procurement capability can certainly tip the scales in this market segment.It's imperative to mention that, in both WTI and Brent markets, breaching below the moving averages would be the lone scenario where I'd contemplate a bearish stance by considering shorting the market. Presently, I don't foresee this happening. These moving averages, coupled with the $80 benchmark, are likely to continue serving as solid entry points, particularly during brief market pullbacks. Abandoning these metrics would signal that the market may experience a more significant decline. However, the prevalent atmosphere suggests that the market is characterized more by noisy fluctuations than by bearish undercurrents. Thus, bullish momentum is likely to remain, but also could cause serious“FOMO trading” given enough time. I have no interest in shorting, at least now.Ready to trade the WTI/USD exchange rate ? Here's a list of some of the best Oil trading platforms to check out.
