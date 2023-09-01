S&P 500 Forecast: Continues To Move On Fed

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Following the release of the anticipated PCE numbers, the S&P 50 index has maintained a modest yet discernible upward momentum. In light of this development, the 4500 level assumes significance as a potential support zone, bolstered by the concurrent presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This conjuncture suggests a conducive environment for the resurgence of short-term buyers in the event of market dips. However, the impending release of the jobs report on Friday is poised to exert substantial influence over market dynamics. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started It's worth noting that the upcoming Friday session might witness a degree of subdued market activity. The influence of the approaching weekend and the impending Labor Day holiday in the United States could result in a rather lackluster trading day, as traders' attention might be divided. The prominence of Labor Day underscores its potential to overshadow immediate market dynamics, shaping a narrative of cautihesitation and a proclivity towards "buying on the dip.Taking into consideration the technical aspects, a breach below the 50-Day EMA could potentially instigate a more substantial downward shift, with the 4300 level serving as a conceivable target. Conversely, the prospect of a breakthrough above the 4600 level could usher in a test of recent highs, establishing the level as a significant resistance threshold.The Markets Continue to See NoiseIn a broader context, the market's configuration reveals the formation of a distinctive W pattern, a well-regarded technical indicator that garners attention from traders and analysts alike. Amidst this backdrop, the prevailing sentiment is one of a patient waiting game, with market participants poised to capitalize on value-oriented opportunities as they arise. It's important to acknowledge the potential implications of breaking below the lower boundary of the "double bottom" near the 4300 level, as such a scenario could introduce a more substantial downward spiral. While immediate anticipation does not favor such a development in the next few days, prudence dictates its consideration as a plausible outcome in the longer term.In conclusion, the S&P 500 is navigating a landscape characterized by palpable volatility, underscored by a discernible upward bias. As events unfold and market participants react to evolving stimuli, the need for a vigilant approach, attuned to both technical and macroeconomic factors, remains paramount. Also, you should“scale into” any new positions, only adding as the market works out in your favor. The markets continue to see noise, but the buyers are relentless.Ready to trade the S&P 500 Forex ? We've shortlisted the best Forex brokers for CFD trading in the industry for you.
MENAFN01092023000131011023ID1106996876
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.