Indian Defense Minister Will Be In Sri Lanka On September 2 And 3

Colombo, September 1: The Defence Minister of India,
Rajnath Singh, is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on September 2 ad 3 to review bilateral defence ties.
During the visit, Rajnath Singh will hold talks with the President and Defence Minister of Sri Lanka
Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.
The entire gamut of India's defence ties with Sri Lanka will be reviewed during these meetings. The Defence Minister will also visit Nuwara Eliya and Trincomalee.
This visit of
Rajnath Singh reiterates India's continued commitment in furthering the existing warm and friendly relations with Sri Lanka. The visit is an important landmark in deepening the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries in the defence sphere.
