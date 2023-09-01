Tom Rechtin Heating & Air Recognized As Patriotic Employer By The Secretary Of Defense Office

The "Patriotic Employer" award is a testament to Tom Rechtin Heating & Air's dedication to both its employees and the nation. By enabling and encouraging staff members to contribute to the National Guard and Reserve, the company demonstrates its recognition of the vital role these brave individuals play in protecting our nation's values.

One shining example of this commitment is Ed Krift, Jr., a dedicated employee of Tom Rechtin Heating & Air since 1997. Ed's journey includes a remarkable chapter of service in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1993. In January 2008, he continued his commitment to our nation by joining the National Guard. Since then, Ed has shown unparalleled dedication by actively participating in drill and annual trainings, as well as deploying to both Texas and Iraq.

Throughout his service, Krift has been supported by his employer, who consistently upholds the belief that the company will be here to welcome him upon his return. This steadfast encouragement, understanding, and unwavering support not only exemplifies the values of Tom Rechtin Heating & Air but also contributes to the greater fabric of our nation's defense.

"We are deeply honored to receive the 'Patriotic Employer' recognition," said Tom Rechtin, Jr., President at Tom Rechtin Heating & Air. "At our company, we hold a profound appreciation for the sacrifice and dedication shown by individuals like Ed, who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. Their commitment to our country aligns with our values, and we are committed to standing behind them every step of the way."

Tom Rechtin Heating & Air's recognition as a "Patriotic Employer" highlights their role as a cornerstone of support for the men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. This acknowledgment further solidifies the company's commitment to fostering an environment that values both employee growth and national security.

About Tom Rechtin Heating & Air:

Tom Rechtin Heating & Air is a renowned HVAC company based in northern Kentucky, dedicated to providing top-tier heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions to the local community. With a strong commitment to excellence, integrity, and community support, the company has become a trusted name in the HVAC industry.

