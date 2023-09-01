Decommissioned Swiss Nuclear Plant Emptied Of Fuel

With no nuclear fuel left, the Mühleberg power plant no longer represents a source of nuclear risk, Bern-based energy group BKW said on Friday.

With the last fuel elements removed, radioactivity has been reduced by more than 99%. Mühleberg nuclear power plant was disconnected from the grid in December 2019.

This content was published on Dec 20, 2019 Dec 20, 2019 The 47-year-old Mühleberg nuclear power plant, near Bern, was permanently switched off on Friday.