Decommissioned Swiss Nuclear Plant Emptied Of Fuel

With no nuclear fuel left, the Mühleberg power plant no longer represents a source of nuclear risk, Bern-based energy group BKW said on Friday.
With the last fuel elements removed, radioactivity has been reduced by more than 99%. Mühleberg nuclear power plant was disconnected from the grid in December 2019. More
The 47-year-old Mühleberg nuclear power plant, near Bern, was permanently switched off on Friday. Situated around 15 kilometres from the Swiss capital Bern, the reactor has been in service since 1972 and provided 5% of the electricity used in Switzerland. BKW, the operator of Mühleberg plant, decided to close the plant in 2013 for business reasons.
