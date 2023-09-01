Switzerland Sells Nearly 135,000 Digital Motorway Stickers In One Month

The digital motorway sticker was introduced on August 1 , after the Swiss government organised a consultation on the subject in 2017. Given the controversial results, the government decided to introduce an optional digital sticker alongside the conventional self-adhesive sticker in 2018.

+What you need to know about the new digital highway sticker

The method of checking the digital stickers was discussed in the Federal Assembly and in the end, both houses agreed on automated checks using both fixed and mobile equipment. These checks should not be carried out permanently and throughout the country, but randomly and according to risk levels, explains the FOCBS.

The advantage of the digital vignette is that it can be purchased anywhere and at any time, says the FOCBS. Unlike the traditional adhesive sticker, which is linked to the vehicle, the electronic sticker is linked to the number plate.

Vehicles with interchangeable number plates therefore only need one electronic sticker, whereas the self-adhesive version requires one sticker per vehicle.