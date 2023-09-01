Swiss City Advertises A Vacancy For Cathedral Night Watchman

The job will involve calling out the hours from 10pm to 2am, five nights a week. They will also be responsible for welcoming night visitors to the belfry and managing the team's timetable, which includes five replacements. The workload is estimated at 55-60%.

As for the desired profile, the city of Lausanne states that the candidate must have "a taste for contact and for passing on history", in particular that of Lausanne and the Cité district. Good physical and vocal conditioning are also mentioned.

Renato Häusler became the official night watchman in 2002, when he replaced cartoonist Philippe Becquelin, aka "Mix et Remix". In 2021, his team of replacements welcomed Cassandre Berdoz, the first ever watchwoman.

The first written record of the Lausanne cathedral watchman was made around 1405. At the time, its role was not only to call out the hours, as it does today from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., but also to warn of attacks or fires, a protective role that has since disappeared. Lausanne is one of the last places in the world to have a historic watchtower, whose daily activity has never been interrupted since it was established in the Middle Ages.