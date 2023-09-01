Key Events In Emea Next Week

(MENAFN- ING) A higher-than-conseninflation print in Hungary could trigger a sharp market reaction, especially after the hawkish comments at the central bank's August rate-setting meeting
Shutterstock Hungarian inflation in foamid busy data week
We have a very busy week ahead in Hungary. First of all, the first batch of hard data for July should reinforce our view that the Hungarian economy is not out of the woods yet. We expect both retail sales and industrial production to remain well below last year's levels.
Perhaps the most important data release will come on Friday when the Statistical Office will announce the inflation rate for August. We have made a last-minute change based on big data and anecdotal evidence. We see a significant rise in the month-on-month inflation print as the removal of food price caps may have a bigger pro-inflationary impact than we initially thought. Against this backdrop, food, fuel and services will be responsible for the rise in monthly inflation. However, with a favourable base effect, the year-on-year figure is expected to show continued disinflation. A higher-than-conseninflation print could trigger a sharp market reaction, especially after the hawkish comments at the central bank's August rate-setting meeting.
We expect the trade balance to remain in surpin July, while the fiscal situation could improve in August with better revenues thanks to buoyant tourism (partly related to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest). Key events next week Refinitiv, ING
MENAFN01092023000222011065ID1106996782
Author:
Peter Virovacz
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.