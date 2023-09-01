Watch: Why Germany Is Emerging As The 'Sick Man Of Europe'

Few signs of improvement in the global economy have emerged over the summer. We're still seeing continued weakness in China's economy as theenters a slowdown, and things aren't looking any better for Germany.

As its economy struggles under the weight of structural challenges exposed by both surging energy prices and the ongoing war in Ukraine, we're now seeing a heated resurgence of the 'sick man of Europe' debate. So, what's the remedy? How can the German economy successfully shake off a label that harks back to the economic parallels of 20 years ago? ING's Carsten Brzeski looks to public investment and reforms as the antidote – but without a simple cure in sight, it's likely to be a long road to recovery.

