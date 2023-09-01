Us Ism Reports Remain Consistent With Gdp Slowdown Despite The Construction Boom

In this article ISM manufacturing index signals 10 months of contraction Construction boom is a clear positive Slower GDP growth ahead



ISM manufacturing index signals 10 months of contraction

The ISM surveys asks companies a range of questions on employment levels, orders, output, supplier delivery times and price pressures in order to come up with a broader picture of the state of the sector rather than measuring output alone such as in the industrial production report. The output index improved to 50 from 48.3, but new orders slipped back to 46.8. Prices paid moved higher to 48.4 from 42.6 but because this is below 50 it merely means that the rate of price declines are slowing rather than prices are moving higher. As such inflation pressures emanating from the manufacturing sector remain minimal and are consistent with goods consumer price inflation slowing closer to zero.

Meanwhile, construction spending rose 0.7% month-on-month verthe 0.5% consenwith June's growth rate revised up to 0.6% from 0.5%. The housing market was a source of concern at the start of the year, but even with mortgage rates at 20-year highs and mortgage applications having halved, prices have stabilised and are now rising again nationally. Home supply has fallen just as sharply, with those homeowners locked in at 2.5-3.5% mortgage rates reluctant to sell and give up that cheap financing when moving to a different home and renting remains so expensive.

This rise in property prices has boosted builder sentiment and lifted new home construction with residential construction rising 1.4% MoM in July after gains of 1.5% in June and 3.5% in May. Meanwhile, infrastructure projects under the umbrella of the Inflation Reduction Act are supporting non-residential construction activity, which posted the 14th consecutive monthly gain to stand 16.5% higher than 12 months ago.

Construction is the stand out performer in theright now, but next week's service sector ISM is predicted to slow to 52.4 from 52.7 and the combination of the two ISM series has historically been consistent withGDP growth of 0-1% YoY, rather than the 2.5% theposted in the second quarter (see chart). Just as the jobs report did earlier today, the ISM indices suggest little need for any further interest rate rises from the Federal Reserve.