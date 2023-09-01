Miningnewsbreaks Why Prospera Energy Inc. (Tsx.V: Pei) (Otc: Gxrff) (Fra: Of6b) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Prospera (TSX.V: PEI) (OTC: GXRFF) (FRA: OF6B) , a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation, and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada, uses its experience to develop, acquire and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.“Prospera's core properties include more than 42,000 cumulative acres across Cuthbert, Luseland and Heart Hills in Saskatchewan and Red Earth and Pouce Coupe in Alberta. In total, the company estimates that there are half a billion barrels of oil in place at these sites accounting for 20+ years of forward project lifespan, with as little as 8% of total reserves having been recovered via legacy vertical well technology,” a recent article reads.“In 2021, Prospera enacted a top-down reorganization. The early results of these efforts were on display in May 2023, when the company reported a three-fold year-over-year increase in annual revenue for 2022 alongside drastically reduced operating costs and record-high cash flow from operations. Prospera noted in the news release that it has positioned itself in 2023 to execute the second phase of its development plan aimed at increasing production through medium-oil development in Alberta and leveraging horizontal wells to capture the significant remaining reserves in Saskatchewan... Following its transformational efforts in 2022, Prospera is poised to achieve record growth in 2023. The company has forecast significant reductions in production costs through 2024, alongside sizable increases in daily production. Prospera is currently exploring strategic acquisition targets to potentially increase its production beyond 5,000 BPD while expanding its reserve base to a billion barrels.”
To view the full article, visit
About Prospera Energy Inc.
Prospera Energy is a publicly traded energy company based in Western Canada, specializing in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Prospera has announced a mid-August spud of PEI's phase 2 restructured development program intended to increase production. The phase 2 development entails the drilling of 10 horizontal wells in heavy oil and 8 slanted wells in medium-light oil to accelerate growth and capture the significant remaining reserves (400 million bbls). These horizontal laterals and slanted wells will allow PEI to increase production by approximately 1,000bpd with recovery of approximately 100Mstb per well. PEI will reduce its environmental and surface footprint by eliminating the numervertical well leases along the lateral path. Phase III of Prospera's corporate redevelopment strategy will foon continuing the company's horizontal modular development to appreciate production and optimize recovery of remaining reserves. Prospera intends to implement full-scale EOR applications based on the results of its phase II pilot program, which is forecasted to optimize recovery by greater than 10%. Prospera also intends to continue its acquisition strategy to diversify its product mix. Its goal is to attain 50% light oil, 40% heavy oil and 10% gas – all while continuing to eliminate carbon emissions as part of its existing ESG initiatives. For more information about the company, visit
