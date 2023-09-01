Saturday, 02 September 2023 01:49 GMT

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Closes Sale Of SELZER Group (News With Additional Features)


9/1/2023 2:10:41 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: INHolding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
INHolding AG: INcloses sale of SELZER Group (news with additional features)
01.09.2023 / 17:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

Attached you will find today's press release.

Please do not hesitate to contactif there is any question.

Kind regards,

Nina Wolf & Dafne Sanac
Public Relations & Investor Relations

INHolding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
E-mail
E-mail
features:

File: 20230901 INcloses sale of SELZER Group

01.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
Language: English
Company: INHolding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1717549


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN01092023004691010666ID1106996766

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search