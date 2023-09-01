Experience Asia Cup Gamification Delights And Win Up To Rs.100,000 With Parimatch

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch , the #1 global gaming platform is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Asia Cup Tournament is live! To boost the excitement surrounding this event, Parimatch invites all adventure-seekers to take a quick Cricket Quiz and seize the opportunity to win incredible prizes!



Experience Asia Cup Gamification Delights with Parimatch





All it takes is to answer three cricket-themed questions correctly, and voila-you are the lucky winner of a mystery gift box with a fabulprize. The quiz won't take more than 5 minutes, but the rewards are priceless. Inside the box, you might find:



A brand-new iPhone;

An exclusive promo code that unlocks the door to unlimited winnings; A cricket bat or ball with the inspirational touch of Nicholas Pooran, Parimatch's brand ambassador.





Don't let this golden opportunity slip away, take 5 minutes to combine your love for cricket with the chance to win fantastic rewards!





Missed PM Gurus? It's Back Again!

But the excitement doesn't end there! To make the Asia Cup even more delightful, Parimatch has introduced a captivating cricket-themed addition-PM Gurus, designed specifically for the Asia Cup.





This gamification feature provides an extra opportunity for cricket lovers to engage with their favorite teams during the ongoing Asia Cup season while earning incredible rewards such as Sport Bonuses, Freebets, Avatars, and a chance to win a share of Rs. 350,000 prize pool!





Get Ready for Action-Packed Matches

On the tournament leaderboard you will find the names of the most dynamic players who flaunt their skills in these adrenaline-fueled events. Over the course of 13 matches spanning the Asia Cup season, each delivering a bountiful offering of 1,000 rewards, including a grand Rs. 100,000 Sports Bonus, raising the stakes and intensifying the competition.





Embark on Exciting Quests

Craving more cricket-themed challenges? Parimatch has you covered! Navigate to the quests section and immerse yourself in a variety of challenges. Placing sports or casino bets, exploring new markets or betting on a new outcome-you decide what to do. Completing quests advances your position on the leaderboard, enhancing your chances of sharing the prize pool with the top 50 players.





Sticker Mania Unlocks Freebets

Filling up a sticker book is another way to get Freebets. Simply place a pre-match bet on any Asia Cup match within the Rs. 200 to Rs. 499 range, with odds of at least 1.5, and you are the owner of a sticker. Completing each sticker page earns you a Rs. 399 Freebet. And for those who fill the entire 2-page sticker book, a Rs. 499 Freebet awaits, accompanied by an exclusive Asia Cup Avatar for your PM Guprofile.





Loot Boxes Full of Surprises

The PM Guoffers loot boxes that users can get by completing quests.

With three virtual boxes offering rewards of different values and purposes like extra tournament points, Freebets and more, there's something for everyone.





Summing Up

So, whether you're a die-hard cricket fan or just looking for a new adventure, don't miss out on the chance to Win Big with Parimatch!





To begin your Asia Cup journey with PM Gurus, please visit the Parimatch website. The feature is available throughout the Asia Cup season and expires on September 18, 2023.



About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform, that provides a complete suite of sports and casino online betting services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities: famIndian actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of such cricket teams as Mumbai Indians Cape Town and Jamaica Tallawahs, an exclusive global partner of a football team Chelsea F.C. Also, Parimatch proudly holds the title sponsorship of the renowned Brazilian club Botafogo RJ and acts as a sponsor for the Campeonato Paulista de Futebol Feminino and Stock Car Pro Series. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading betting brands in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.