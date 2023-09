The Week In Art: The British Museum In Crisis-An In-Depth Look

The artist Grada Kilomba is one of four curators of this year's Sāo Paulo biennial, called Choreographies of the Impossible, and she joins our host Ben Luke to discuss the show.

Chaïm Soutine, Village Square at Céret (1920) © The Israel Museum, Jerusalem by Avshalom Avita

And this episode's Work of the Week is Village Square at Céret, a painting made in 1920 by Chaïm Soutine. It features in the exhibition Against the Current, which opens this week at K20 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The exhibition's co-curator, Susanne Meyer-Büser, tellsabout the picture.

. The Sāo Paulo biennial: Choreographies of the Impossible, Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, Sāo Paulo, Brazil, 6 September-10 December.

. Chaïm Soutine: Against the Current, K20 Düsseldorf, 2 September until 14 January next year; Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Humlebæk, Denmark, 9 February-14 July 14 2024; Kunstmuseum Bern, Switzerland, 16 August-1 December 2024.