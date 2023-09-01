Spotlight: Berlin Art Festival Hallen 4 Returns This Month With A Focus On Large-Scale Installations

What You Need to Know: This month, Hallen 4 presented by Wilhelm Hallen in Berlin, returns for its fourth iteration. Running from September 9 through 17 in Berlin's Reinickenborough-coinciding with Art Week Berlin-the forthcoming edition will be the largest yet, with numerexhibitions and 19 participating contemporary art galleries. In addition to the annual display of large-scale gallery artworks, Hallen 4 will stage exhibitions from three private collections, as well as an exhibition curated by duo Claire Koron Elat and Shelly Reich, to name a few. Visitors can also look forward to a slate of programming, such as screenings, talk series, and fair-style presentations in Wilhelm Hallen's iconic Matchstick Hall.

Marcel Dzama, (2023). Photo: Tino Kukkulies, Düsseldorf. Courtesy of the artist and Sies + Höke, Düsseldorf.

Why We Like It: The annual art festival has grown exponentially since its founding in 2020, when it was first established to support just a few Berlin-based galleries showing large-scale works during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, Hallen 4 has come to be recognized as a premier annual art festival, featuring galleries from not only Berlin but Cologne and Düsseldorf, continuing to support and promote visual art and offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the German contemporary art scene. With high-profile galleries such as Galerie Thomas Schulte, Capitain Petzel, and Alexander Levy staging presentations, alongside participation by institutions such as Berlinische Galerie and private collections, Hallen 4 is an exciting and evolving annual art festival that promises to become a bastion of the international art world calendar.

Ugo Rondinone, (2005). Photo: Ellen Page WIlson. Courtesy of the artist and Esther Schipper.

According to Hallen 4: “We are overwhelmed by the interest, support, and energy surrounding this year's Hallen 4. With increasingly varied formats of exhibitions, art talks, performances, and a record number of 19 participating commercial galleries, Hallen 4 has really grown into something like an art festival. It's great to see it all come together and I'm especially looking forward to the opening performance 'HUNGRY,' which includes Göksu Kunak collaborating with a wide variety of artists and Nik Nowak's huge sound installation . We are proud of the excellent list of participating galleries that will show visitors large-scale artworks with 'Wow'-effect.”-Philipp Solf, organizer Hallen 4

Richard Deacon, (2022). Photo: Mathias Schormann. Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Thomas Schulte, Berlin.