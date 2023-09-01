Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (Nasdaq: Adtx) To Enter $10M Private Placement Agreements

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt
(NASDAQ: ADTX) , an innovation company developing and commercializing technologies with a foon monitoring and modulating the immune system, has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of common stock. According to the announcement, the private placements comprise one million shares of common stock (or prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) sold at $10 per share (or prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) along with an accompanying warrant. Each share of common stock (or prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) is available with warrants to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $10 per share. The announcement noted that the warrants, which will expire five and a half years from the date of issue, will be exercisable immediately. The announcement stated that the placements are expected to total $10 million, and Aditxt plans to use theproceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company anticipates the placements will close on or about Sept. 5, 2023, and will be subject to standard customary closing conditions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
About Aditxt Inc.
Aditxt is a global innovation company focused on therapeutics and technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system. The company's mission of"Making Promising Innovations Possible, Together" is defined by its growing ecosystem of research institutions, global industry partners and shareholders that inform and inspire that mission. Aditxt's diverse innovation portfolio includes Adimune Inc.(TM), aimed at developing and designing a new class of therapeutics for retraining the immune system to address organ rejection, autoimmunity and allergies; Adivir Inc.(TM), focused on identifying, developing and commercializing new ways to treat infectidiseases; and Pearsanta Inc.(TM), which offers personalized immune monitoring for a wide range of health conditions, including hereditary cancer, wounds and cardiomyopathy.
