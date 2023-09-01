Investornewsbreaks Lipa Later Announces Launch Of Crowdfunding Campaign

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lipa Later's equity crowdfunding campaign is officially live on Republic , marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to reshape the credit landscape and empower individuals and businesses with access to credit. With a mission centered on fostering financial inclusion across Africa, the company's platform provides credit solutions, bridging the gap and giving underserved populations opportunities for economic growth. Lipa Later has secured a solidified position as a reputable player in the financial industry, already gaining major traction. The company recently secured a major partnership with Mastercard, a global leader in payments technology. Among the highlights, Lipa Later reported that revenue income doubled within the first nine months of 2022, andloans and advances have resulted in assets growing 5.5x in the past four years.
About Lipa Later
As architects of change, pioneers of Lipa Later digital payments, and champions of fintech innovation, Lipa Later has become Africa's fastest growing SME bank for retailers. Lipa Later not only benefits consumers, but also stimulates entrepreneurship, fosters job creation, and promotes economic development across the African continent.
