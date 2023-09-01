6 Families In Uruzgan's Chaharchino District Reconciled

Ihsanullah Hammas, the governor spokesperson, said six families in the Saghr, Kasta Dawan and Ghochak areas held enmity for 14 years.

In Dawan village, enmity between Rahmatullah and Mujahid families had been resettled. It was initiated after the Mujahid's brother Mohammad Umar was killed.

In Saghar village enmity between Syed Ali and Mahboob's family which was lasted for 14 years ended, he added.

Hammas said:“Syed Ali's sister killed her husband which was Mahboobs son, Mahboob's family pardoned the murderer of his son.”

He said in another reconciliation effort the Faiz Mohammad and Abdul Wali families ended their enmity and reconciled.

Faiz Mohammad's sister which was involved in the murder of her husband Zalmi and Abdul Wali's son was pardoned.

Hammas said the process of reconciliation between rival families would continue with the support of local people, ulema influential persons.

Naseer Ahmad, member of the Mujahid's family from Kshata Dawan village said from now on they would have friendship with Rahmatullah's family.

He said local officials, ulema an influential person's mediation help reconciliation between them.

It is pertinent to mention that after the takeover of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (IEA) government efforts to resolve disputes and end enmities had been intensified.

