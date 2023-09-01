Israel Welcomes Renewal Of Un Peacekeeping Mission's Mandate In Lebanon

The mandate for the operation of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has been holding patrols along Lebanon's southern border with Israel since its establishment in 1978, is renewed annually. Its existing authorization was set to expire on Thursday.

“We welcome the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate today,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, adding that the force helps maintain stability in southern Lebanon.

The ministry also urged the international community“to take a firm stand” against the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah's“provocations and attempts” that lead to escalation of tensions.

The move came as tensions were increasing along the border and as Israel and Hezbollah were exchanging threats.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a full-fledged war in 2006, mainly on Lebanese soil. ■

