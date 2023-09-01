Ukraine: Potential Revival Of Black Sea Grain Deal

The Russian foreign minister said they discussed the current challenges that have emerged following the termination of the Black Sea grain export deal.

“We conveyed to our Turkish partners our understanding of what needs to be done in the West ... to restore the viability of the initiative,” Lavrov said, adding that Russia would return to the deal as soon as its demands are met.

Fidan in turn noted that negotiations were underway to renew the Black Sea grain agreement, with the active participation of the United Nations. Russia's requirements are being carefully studied, according to the Turkish diplomat.

He noted that Turkey and the United Nations are preparing a new package of proposals, which can become a solid foundation for the deal's revival.

Lavrov and Fidan discussed Moscow's initiative to supply up to one million tons of Russian grain to Turkey at a discounted price for it to be further sent to countries in need. This initiative would be carried out with Qatar's financial support, according to the Russian foreign minister.

Lavrov further pointed to the“dynamic development” of bilateral ties, and announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan would meet within the framework of an informal summit in the near future.

Lavrov also noted the rapid development of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, and said both diplomats discussed joint strategic projects in the energy sector.

Lavrov said Russia is ready to increase gas exports to Turkey, and work on the construction of a gas hub in the country.

