Weekly Storage Of Natural Gas In U.S. Increases: Eia

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Working gas storage in the contiguUnited States was 3,115 billion cubic feet in the week ending Aug. 25, aincrease of 32 billion cubic feet from the previweek, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.
The total working gas storage rose by 18.4 percent from this time last year, and was up 8.7 percent from the five-year average, according to the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.
Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.
The contiguUnited States consists of the country's 48 adjoining states, pthe District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contigustates of Alaska and Hawaii, and all off-shore insular areas. ■ Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN01092023006374013804ID1106996698
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.