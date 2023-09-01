Expo 2023 Doha Site Works Progressing Fast

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The construction works at the site of Expo 2023 Doha is progressing well, local Arabic daily Arrayah reported. The reception building has been completed adopting a method that integrates well with the nature at the surrounding park. A number of the participating countries and companies are working hard to complete their designated pavilions. As much as 90% of the construction works of the Culture Area of the expo have been completed on a space of 50,000 sqm at the southern area of Al Bidda Park. Expo 2023 Doha, being held from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024, is expected to have participation from 80 countries and the arrival of three million visitors to Doha.
