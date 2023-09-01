Raft Announces Prime Contract Award To Build Software Factory For Offensive Cyber Operations

Raft will design, develop, integrate, and scale the software factory (SWF), leveraging the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise solution Platform One (P1) as the technical baseline. The SWF will operate in multiple cloud environments at varying classification levels, enabling hybrid cloud solutions viable for software and data applications. SWF will also be the Joint Development Environment (JDE) for JCWA Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture.

"Raft has a long-standing partnership with AFCYBER, and we are thrilled to expand this relationship with the Offensive Cyber Operations" said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft.

Raft will be bringing its recognized industry expertise solutioning for the tip of the sphere USG agencies to AFCYBER to plan, build, implement, and scale enterprise-level software, data, and AI capabilities at all classification levels.

"DevSecOps and DataOps for offensive cyber operations are unique in nature. Leveraging our established Hardware in the Loop and Data Fabric best practices, we look forward to positively impacting a change in cyber operations." said Bhaarat Sharma, CTO of Raft.

"Enabling AFCYBER is not just a commitment to the mission, it is a declaration of unwavering dedication to our nation's defense in both physical and digital domains," Jake Buikema, Raft's CGO, said.

Raft's recent data engineering and AI wins have been awarded through the Platform One Blanket Ordering Agreement (P1 BOA) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III.

About Raft:

Raft, among America's Top 25 fastest-growing GovTech companies, defines a new breed of digital consultancy that is part full stack engineering firm, part futures laboratory, and part passionate advisory in digital engineering. Raft specializes in next-generation software, data, and AI solutions to solve the hardest public sector challenges, including digital modernization, legacy system data integration, and mission assurance in austere and contested environments. Raft partners with DoD agencies to develop, mature, and operationalize data-centric and AI-powered software systems at all classification levels to deliver operational advantage at the speed of need and harness the power of data at scale.

Raft is 250 Rafters strong; a digital-first distributed team of open source contributors and passionate experts in Kubernetes, artificial intelligence, data engineering, software development, platform and DevSecOps focused on securely connecting humans and systems with data in the cloud, on-premises, and at the tactical edge.

Learn more at .

Followat:

and .

SOURCE Raft LLC