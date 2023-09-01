Yum China“Angel Restaurant” Concept Champions Inclusivity

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2022, Yum China's“Angel Restaurants” initiative is one of the company's most ambitions programs. It was launched with the primary goal of supporting employees with disabilities in mastering new professional skills. In 2022, Yum China furthered its commitment to this initiative by enhancing its“Angel Restaurant” facilities to better accommodate the unique needs of employees with disabilities. Restaurants were equipped with upgraded visual devices to facilitate communication, and customized visual learning materials were installed to optimize the work environment.

Over the past decade, Yum China has established 30 Angel Restaurants across 27 cities, providing employment support to over 2,000 individuals with disabilities.

