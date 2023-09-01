However, the global sustainability reporting landscape is changing fast. Navigating what and how to report can be challenging. Which standards should you follow? How do they all work together? What do all the different terms and abbreviations mean? Where do you start?

That's where GRI comes in – we're here to help.

The GRI Academy – a world-leading education platform for impact reporting – has developed a new online course to guide you through the world of sustainability reporting.

Transparency for Tomorrow: Decoding the Sustainability Reporting Landscape .

What does the course cover?

Over the course, you'll learn:



The basics: the why, who, what and how of sustainability reporting

Current trends in sustainability reporting: including external assurance and important concepts like 'double materiality'

The different reporting instruments shaping the landscape of sustainability reporting: how do they compare? What do they cover? Who do they apply to? How do they work together? Sustainability reporting of the future: how it's likely to evolve and which reporting approach might work best for your organization to remain fit for the future.

The course will be regularly updated to reflect ongoing changes in the global sustainability reporting landscape.

Who should take this course?

No matter where you are in the world, no matter your level of experience, there's something for everyone involved with sustainability reporting. This course will give you the in-depth understanding you need to drive reporting within your organization. You'll be able to decide which approach is the right one for you and how you can play your part in creating a world of shared prosperity and a flourishing plfor future generations.

How do I register?

The course is available online and on demand . That means you can complete it how, when, and where you want, at your own pace and in your own time. It's available on the GRI Academy, where you'll also find a wide range of training courses for both new and experienced sustainability reporters. And if you enroll before 1 October 2023, you'll have access to our special launch price of €149, instead of our normal price of €195.