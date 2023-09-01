Dentaquest Donates $50,000 To Support Hurricane Idalia Relief Efforts In Florida

"The state of Florida sits in the direct path of hurricanes, taking the brunt of these assaults by mother nature on our shores," said DentaQuest President Steve Pollock, "While local teams are well prepared from experience, it makes the impact no less devastating to the people and families affected. DentaQuest is pleased to support the Florida Disaster Fund and other local organizations making a difference for the thousands of

Floridians dealing with the aftermath."

DentaQuest provides government dental benefits administration in the state and is working with Medicaid enrollees and dentists to help those affected by the storm get the support they need.

"Health and safety always come first during an emergency weather impact," continued Pollock. "But when the rain stops and the winds slow down, it takes significant resources to rebuild. Our support is steadfast, and we hope others joinin enabling a quick recovery."

If you are a Medicaid member or dental provider that needs support, please contact: (877) 468-5581 (Providers) or (888) 468-5509 (Members).

About DentaQuest



DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® - our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved

populations. Learn more at and

followon Facebook , Instagram

and LinkedIn .

Direct Media Inquiries to:

Farrah Phillipo

[email protected]

781-654-6764

SOURCE DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S.