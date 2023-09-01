New Sweet Ice Cream Gig For Exceptionally Talented 5Th Graders In Santa Monica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Recruiting for Good creates Seriously The Sweetest Gig for Talented Kids...iReview Ice Cream #ireviewicecream #thesweetestgigs #talentedkids
Love to Party for Good? Attend The Sweetest Party in LA for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends Labor Day Weekend
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact Sweetest Gigs teaches kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Now hiring new sweet gig team to taste LA's best ice cream and write reviews. iReview Ice Cream is seriously the toughest gig for exceptionally talented kids!” - Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
How kids land the gig? Must live in Santa Monica, be an excellent student that loves to write. And your parents are sweet.
Attend Our Labor Day Weekend ice cream parties:
9/2 at 2pm Join The Pet Party at Sweet Rose Creamery; 2726 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
9/4 at 4pm Join The Pet Party at Handel's Homemade Ice Cream; 1701 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Look for Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos, wearing Pet Party Hat
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "Love to Party for Good ...Simply, bring your dog (if you have another pet, just bring a picture of them); tellhow your pet would make a great Prez! To earn a gift card for The Sweetest Ice Cream Stores in LA."
Recruiting for Good loves to celebrate talented hardworking Americans, happy pets, and sweet kids too; Join The Pet Party (The Party for All).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our sweet parties are for 1 hour, so be on time or you'll miss all the fun!"
About
Join The Pet Party is a sweet campaign for social change; we inspire positivity by hosting sweet ice cream parties in the community celebrating happy pets and sweet human friends. Kids who work on 'The Sweetest Gigs,' are hired to help serve the community. Simply, attend our party by bringing your dog (if you have another pet just bring a picture) and tellwhy he/she would make a great Prez to earn a gift card for the best ice cream stores in LA. Our parties are for 1 hour, so be on time or you'll miss all the fun. To learn more visit
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit
"The Sweetest Gigs is the only meaningful development and training work program in 'The World' especially designed for exceptionally talented American kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."
Love to Do Something Good for You and The Community Too...Then...Our Sweet Foodie Treats are Perfect for You! We created something for everyone who loves to eat (adults, pets, and kids). Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to helpfund The Sweetest Gigs and earn gift cards for fine dining, good food for pets, or healthy food for kids.
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. The Future is Now!
