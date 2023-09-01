New Sweet Ice Cream Gig For Exceptionally Talented 5Th Graders In Santa Monica

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact Sweetest Gigs teaches kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Now hiring new sweet gig team to taste LA's best ice cream and write reviews.

