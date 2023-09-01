Baseus At Ifa Berlin 2023 With The Latest Products

Product Launch "Simple for More"

Basheld its first global product launch themed " Simple for More " on Aug. 31st, 2023, in Berlin, one day before the IFA. The event unveiled the Bas240W Desktop Charging Station for powering an entire desktop ecosystem, BasEli Sport 1 Wireless Earbuds for athletic audiophiles, BasBlade Series Laptop Power Bank 65W & 140W version in 10mm slim form factor, and finally the world-first EV car charger superpowered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology - the BasNebula series .

Anyone who has missed the launch is welcome to get their hands on these at their booth #5.2A - 116 during the IFA fair.

Let's C Lineup for the New iPhone

At IFA, Bashas prepared a whole charging ecosystem for the upcoming new iPhone lineup, including a super compact 30W USB-C charger , a freely retractable USB-C to C fast charging cable, and more charging devices for most usage scenarios. For more details on all related new products, stay tuned for our next press release following the Apple event on September 12th .

MagPro Series - Mag Different

Bashas focused on building MagSafe-compatible electronics, notably wireless charging power banks, phone stands, car phone holders & chargers, and more charging devices catering to broader usage scenarios. The MagPro lineup aims to rethink what can be achieved by teaming the magnetic mechanism with the latest Qi2 fast wireless charging protocols, released at CES 2023 early this year. This series is exclusive to devices that support magnetic fast wireless charging.

The abovementioned lineups are game-changing electronics, and they are showcased to the entire public at Baseus' booth.

Exhibition: IFA

Date: September 1-5th, 2023

Location: Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds in Berlin, Germany

Hall No. #5.2A

Booth No . #116

For more details, please review the comprehensive document for BasIFA Booth on Google Drive:



About Bas

Basis a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011 , bearing in mind " Simple for More ," creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts.

Media Contact:

Name: Roy Liao

Phone: +1 (213) 512-7063

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BasTechnology (HK) Co., Ltd