August marks 13 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 13 consecutive months of increased sales with 56,407 vehicles sold for August 2023, a 12.5 percent increase compared with August 2022 (50,126). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 410,888, a 15.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports August 2023 Sales Increase of 12.5 Percent

"We're capping off a strong and memorable summer with August marking 13 consecutive months of increased sales thanks to the exceptional efforts of our Subaru retailers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "This was also an August to remember as Subaru and our network of retailers nationwide teamed up with

AdoptAClassroom.org

for our Subaru Loves Learning initiative. Together

over the past three years we've supported teachers in the purchase of school supplies for more than 470,000 students across the country."

In August, Forester was once again the top performer by volume with 15,294 vehicle sales and an increase of 46 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback sales posted a 33 percent increase in August, and Crosstrek had a strong showing in the top three with 13,920 vehicle sales. Year to date, WRX posted a 72 percent increase, Impreza sales increased by 21 percent, and the BRZ carline posted an increase of 41 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

"Looking back on an incredible summer for sales, we are well-positioned for an even stronger fall as the 2024 Ascent, Forester, and Crosstrek Wilderness models arrive at retailers in the coming season," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "When it comes to drivers looking for adventure, longevity and safety, our family of award-winning and trusted vehicles continues to be a top choice."