Zbd Announces Range Of Events Taking Place At Tabconf 2023

Tabconference 2023 key visual

ZBD, the leading FinTech company powering Bitcoin payments, is hosting the Lightning Village at 2023's edition of TABConf.

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ZBD , the leading FinTech company powering Bitcoin payments, is hosting the Lightning Village at 2023's edition of TABConf . The Atlanta Bitcoin Conference takes place from September 6th-9th at the Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Here, attendees will have the chance to learn more about earning sats whilst gaming, as well as the latest developments in Bitcoin for experts and newcomers alike. The village will also provide an opportunity to learn more about the lightning network in a buzzing and social environment. Uniquely, the event has taken an open-source approach to the conference schedule, with talks, panels, and workshops decided within a Github Project.

André Neves, Co-Founder and CTO of ZBD will deliver an opening keynote discussing“Innovation”. ZBD has also partnered with PlebLab, a Bitcoin hackerspace and community accelerator, to host a Hackathon with $10,000+ in prizes on offer. The Hackathon will see developers from all backgrounds compete across variBitcoin networks and protocols such as Lightning, LNUR and NOSTR; as well as an award for the Best Hack.



Michael Tidwell, Co-Founder of TABConf & VP Infrastructure at ZBD, said:

“I am looking forward to seeing some of the brightest minds in Bitcoin return to Atlanta for this years edition of TABConf. Soon, enthusiasts from across the globe will catch up on recent projects, and come together to discuss the future of where Bitcoin is headed. We've hosted this conference for several years now and it's been amazing to see more and more people explore Bitcoin. Indeed, the lightning village hosted by ZBD will provide even more ways for attendees to get involved!”

TABConf 2023 follows the 2022 edition of the event which saw hundreds of developers arrive in Atlanta to discuss the latest technical developments in Bitcoin.

