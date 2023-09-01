Sam Llanes Releases Groundbreaking Album Social Responsibility On September 1St, 2023

Social Responsibility by Sam Llanes

New Music OUT NOW!

Sam Llanes

Revolutionizing the world of hip-hop with a Christ-centered focus

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist Sam Llanes is set to launch his latest project, "Social Responsibility ," available on all major platforms from September 1st, 2023. Drawing inspiration from the profound realization of music as the soundtrack of our lives, Llanes takes listeners on a unique journey of faith, reflection, and responsibility.

Sam Llanes passionately believes that the power of music, especially when paired with a mesmerizing rhythm, holds an unparalleled influence. "Handing such impactful messages to our youth without discernment is akin to giving a 3-year-old a loaded gun. The potential for harm is tremendous," Llanes states. With "Social Responsibility," he aims to channel this influence positively, using polished and technologically advanced soundscapes that remain warm and inviting.

In a brave move, Llanes merges genres like reggae, rock 'n' roll, traditional hip-hop, and contemporary sounds, all with an underlying hip-hop vibe. Songs like "God is Real," "Merry Go Round," and "Morning Light" not only refrain from negative messaging but also actively uplift and guide listeners towards a deeper connection with Christ.

While many Christians distanced themselves from genres like rock 'n' roll and hip-hop due to the negative connotations, Llanes boldly embraces them. Drawing parallels between the Biblical David, who used a simple drum beat and heartfelt lyrics to connect with God, and today's Christian rappers, Llanes emphasizes the calling "to be in the world and not of it."

"Social Responsibility" is more than just an album; it's a testament. A testament to the belief that hip-hop can not only project a positive message but can also be a beacon pointing to Christ.

**Track Highlights:**

- "God is Real"

- "Merry Go Round"

- "Morning Light"

- "Driver's Seat"

- "My Way"

- "Here for You"

- "Imagine"

- "Glory Glory"

Don't miss out on this revolutionary blend of sound and spirit. Dive into the world of "Social Responsibility" and let Sam Llanes guide you through a musical journey like no other.

