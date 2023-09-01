Galantas Gold Files An Updated Ni 43-101 Technical Report For The Omagh Gold Project In Northern Ireland

The NI 43-101 Technical Report with an effective date of June 22, 2023, titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Mineral Resources Estimate on the Omagh Gold Project, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland”, has been filed on the SEDAR+ website at and on the Galantas website at .

The NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by Micon InternationalLimited (“Micon”), and reviewed throughout the process and approved by Liz de Klerk, Managing Director of Micon, and a deemed "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101.

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland, and exploring the Gairloch Project hosting the Kerry Road gold-bearing VMS deposit in Scotland.

