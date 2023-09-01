Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.59% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Pedicle Screw Systems Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Pedicle Screw Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the pedicle screw systems market size is predicted to reach $6.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.59%.

The growth in the pedicle screw systems market analysis is due to the rise in the prevalence of arthritis. North America region is expected to hold the largest pedicle screw systems market share. Major players in the pedicle screw systems market trends include GloMedical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthesis Spine Inc., Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun SE, Alphatech Holdings Inc.

Pedicle Screw Systems Market Segments

.By Product: Monoaxial Pedicle Screw, Polyaxial Pedicle Screw, Other Products

.By Surgery Type: Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery

.By Indication: Spinal Trauma Injuries, Spinal Deformities, Spinal Degeneration, Other Indications

.By Application: Hospitals, Clinic, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global pedicle screw systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pedicle screw systems refer to a type of spinal implant used in spinal fusion surgery to reinforce and stabilize the affected vertebrae. They are utilized in spinal fusions to provide additional support and strength to the fusion and promote healing of the bone graft while preventing any movement.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Pedicle Screw Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Pedicle Screw Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

