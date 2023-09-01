Global Video Analytics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Video Analytics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company's“Video Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the video analytics market size is predicted to reach $14.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.1%.

The growth in the video analytics market is due to the drop in crime rate due to surveillance cameras. North America region is expected to hold the largest video analytics market share . Major players in the video analytics market include Allgovision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies Inc., CiInc., Honeywell Inc., Intell Vision technologies Corp., Qognify Inc.

Video Analytics Market Segments

.By Component: Software, Services

.By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large enterprise

.By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

.By End User: BFSI, Retail, Critical Infrastructure, Transportation And Logistics, Hospitality And Entertainment, Defense And Security, Other End-users

.By Geography: The global video analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Video analytics is a technology that processes a digital video signal using a special algorithm to provide security to critical infrastructures with a powerful means for tracking people or objects, identifying and detecting intruders, and producing an alarm on types of behavior.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Video Analytics Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

