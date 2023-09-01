Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Inveclosed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends.



EX-DATE 9/14/23 RECORD DATE

9/15/23 REINVEST DATE

9/29/23 PAYABLE DATE

9/29/23







Name of Closed-End

Management Investment Company

Ticker Monthly

Dividend

Amount Per

Share Change From

Prior

Distribution

InveAdvantage Municipal Income Trust II VKI $0.0309 -0.0012 InveBond Fund VBF $0.0660 +0.0025 InveCalifornia Value Municipal Income Trust

VCV $0.0320 -0.0015 InveHigh Income 2023 Target Term Fund IHIT $0.0200 -0.0150 InveHigh Income 2024 Target Term Fund IHTA $0.0330 - InveMunicipal Income Opportunities Trust

OIA $0.0265 - InveMunicipal Opportunity Trust VMO $0.0340 -0.0018 InveMunicipal Trust VKQ $0.0346 -0.0018 InvePennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust VPV $0.0305 - InveQuality Municipal Income Trust

IQI $0.0358 -0.0014 InveTrust for Investment Grade Municipals VGM $0.0342 -0.0019 InveTrust for Investment Grade New York Municipals VTN $0.0320 -0.0011 InveValue Municipal Income Trust IIM $0.0441 -0.0017

Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of Fund distributions for the fiscal year.



1

A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather thanincome.

The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invewebsite at .

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2023

will be made after the end of the year.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of

its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other thaninvestment income. The Section 19 Notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only.

If applicable, this Section 19 Notice information can be found

on the Funds' website at



The amount of dividends paid by each fund may vary from time to time.

Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds.

For additional information, shareholders of the closed end fund may contact Jeaneen Terrio at 212-278-9205, [email protected].



About InveLtd.

InveLtd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invemanaged $1.5 trillion

in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit Invesco.

InveDistributors, Inc. is thedistributor for InveLtd. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of InveLtd.

Note:

There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l

NOT FDIC INSURED

l

NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK

|

MAY LOSE VALUE

|

NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

-Invesco-

CONTACT:

Closed-End Funds

800-341-2929

SOURCE InveLtd.