Director Of The Board Georg Brunstam Has Suddenly Passed Away

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GBrunstam was a director of the board of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) since 2003. Ghas been a very valued board member and friend. The board and management are grateful for his commitment and the time we had with him. Our thoughts go out to Georg's family.
For more information: Hans Linnarson, Chairman of the Board, +46 (0) 433 27 30 00
This information was submitted by the contact person above for publication on September 1, 2023 at 18:00 CET.
