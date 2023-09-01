Bouygues: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED INFORMATION MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS Paris, 01/09/2023 Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation



Date



Shares



Voting rights

Theoretical (1)

Exercisable (2) 31 August 2023 381,397,051 500,929,363 497,859,625

(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.

(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculatedof the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.



The information is also available in the "Regulated Information " section of the Bouygues website.

BOUYGUES

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €381,336,141

Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

