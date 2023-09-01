Global Vertical Farming Market Is Projected To Grow At A 23.3% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's“Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the vertical farming market size is predicted to reach $14.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

The growth in the vertical farming market is due to the rise in urbanization. North America region is expected to hold the largest vertical farming market share. Major players in the vertical farming market include 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agricool, Agrilution, American Hydroponics, CropOne, Freight Farms, Green Sense Farms, Heliospectra Ab, Illumitex Inc.

Vertical Farming Market Segments

.By Component: Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, Other Components

.By Structure: Shipping Container, Building-Based

.By Type: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics

.By Crop Type: Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plant

.By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

.By Geography: The global vertical farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A vertical farming refers the process of producing vegetables in layers that are piled vertically. The technique may employ hydroponic, aeroponic, or soil growing techniques. In tough circumstances, such as those where arable land is few or unavailable, vertical farms try to generate food. It is a technique for growing food in water without soil using mineral nutrition solutions. The main benefits of this approach are that it lessens soil-related cultivation issues such soil-borne pests, illnesses, and insects.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vertical Farming Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vertical Farming Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

