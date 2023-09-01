Queerdoc, Queer & Trans Telemedicine Doctors Specializing In Gender Affirming Medical Care Launched In Hawaii

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Upton (they/them) and Dr. Wang (she/her) offer virtual gender affirming medical care in Hawaii to all ages.
Culturally Humble Physicians Provide Much Needed Quality, Expert, & Individualized Healthcare to Medically Underserved Trans and Gender Diverse Folx in Hawaii Get testosterone, estrogen, progesterone, anti-androgens, and puberty blockers prescribed by queer and trans doctors online in Hawaii with QueerDoc!” - Crystal Beal, MDHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- QueerDoc -a telemedicine clinic owned and operated by a completely queer and trans team offering virtual gender affirming medical care-is excited about the opportunity to provide individualized, expert, high quality, and culturally humble care to trans and gender diverse folx in Hawaii. We are uniquely suited to provide relevant and individualized healthcare to members of Hawaii's trans, gender diverse, māhū, two-spirit, and indigiqueer communities. Based in Seattle, and currently serving patients in AK, CA, ID, FL, MT, UT, WY, and WA, and now Hawaii, QueerDoc plans to expand its culturally conscihealthcare model to Oregon. QueerDoc physician Dr. Lin-Fan Wang and, soon, Dr. Upton offer folx on island virtual gender affirming care with puberty blockers, estradiol, progesterone, and anti-androgens.
Community members interested in testosterone can do an initial visit virtually. However, Hawaii state laws require an in-person visit prior to administering testosterone prescriptions. QueerDoc has partnered with HI SIS and Elevated Access to offer in-person clinics once every 2-3 months at the HI SIS location in Honolulu. In person visits are anticipated by January at the latest. Folx in Hawaii can make appointments online at QueerDocNOW. QueerDoc founder, Dr. Crystal Beal, believes that QueerDoc could fill a healthcare void for the gender diverse community in Hawaii, especially with the closure of the Lavender Clinic and access issues at Planned Parenthood. Dr. Upton agrees that QueerDoc can fulfill queer patients' needs in a way that many traditional healthcare prescribers cannot.“I've had the experience of navigating care as a gender diverse person. I want patients to not only feel heard and supported after a visit with me, but to also feel informed and educated about their plan of care. I strive to be kind and empowering in every interaction with patients. Gender diverse people face challenges and trauma everyday, and I want their gender affirming healthcare to be one less thing they have to worry about,” says Dr. Upton. Adds Dr. Crystal Beal,“QueerDoc uses an innovative model to make queer and gender affirming care safe and accessible. You can feel safe because you get to see a queer and gender diverse provider from the comfort of your own home!”
For further details and to schedule interviews contact Nora Gause at or 541-604-8276. To learn more about QueerDoc physicians and practice, or to schedule an appointment, visit queerdoc.com.
###
ABOUT QUEERDOC Raising the bar in queer and gender affirming medicine, QueerDoc is an online doctor's office specializing in trans and gender affirming medical care for all ages. QueerDoc was founded by Dr. Crystal Beal, a queer, femme (nonbinary), anti-racist, trauma-informed, body-positive, sex-positive, and kink-positive physician who wanted to increase access to expert, affirming, and culturally competent care for queer and gender expansive adolescents and adults. Because queer medicine is all they do, QueerDoc focuses on providing individualized, expert, high quality gender affirming care via a virtual safe space. QueerDoc physicians provide respectful and competent healthcare-no need to educate them on pronouns or proper treatments. Explore their practice at QueerDoc.com, which also serves as a community resource with its vast collection of information and resources regarding gender affirming and queer care needs.
Nora Gause
QueerDoc
+1 541-604-8276
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Dr. Beal talks about QueerDoc in Hawaii
MENAFN01092023003118003196ID1106996439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.