Automotive Parts Manufacturer Supplier Benchmarking - Supply Market Intelligence

SpendEdge , a global leader in procurement market intelligence space recently engaged with an automotive manufacturer based in Southern Europe.

It aimed to understand and keep pace with the changing market dynamics and struggled to do so without the right strategic partnership in place. Unsure of the ideal route to identifying, engaging, and partnering with the right supplier.

Game-Changing Solutions:

After understanding the extent of the client's challenges, the SpendEdge team of procurement experts decided to carefully study the intricacies of each requirement carefully and create bespoke solution to suit the scope of the client's business model.

Utilizing SpendEdge solution, the automotive parts manufacturer successfully identified their expectations, the industry standard, and the ideal benchmark for their strategic partnerships. By following the benchmarking process, and closely comparing, evaluating, and selecting the best fit supplier, the company was able to finalize a contract with a robust, collaborative, and supportive partner, who enabled sustainable growth. The supplier also helped the company gain insights into upcoming technological trends, kept updated equipment and offerings, and shared similar business targets and goals as the manufacturer, creating a mutually beneficial, positive, and strong partnership.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge

is a global leader in procurement market intelligence space acts as strategic partner to over 200 global procurement organizations delivering insights on category landscape, supplier identification, negotiation strategies, price benchmarking, cost modeling, sustainability practices, and more.

Over the past 2 decades, SpendEdge has worked with procurement organizations across regions, of varying sizes and belonging to several industries. They have helped their clients solve procurement problems of varying complexities. Going above and beyond, the organization heads to the best possible extent using different methodologies to deliver timely and actionable recommendations to support decision making.

